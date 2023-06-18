Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Textron by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 214,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 391.7% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 122,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 97,647 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.18. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

