Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHCV. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $378,358,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $371,297,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $252,309,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $12,380,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $9,224,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $66.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

