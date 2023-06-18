Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.