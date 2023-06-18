Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.72.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.33. The stock has a market cap of $232.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $443.20 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

