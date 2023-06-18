Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.9% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $178.58 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.