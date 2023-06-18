Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 3,353 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.3% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $6,363,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 124,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 432,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,380,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.