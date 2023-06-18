Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys 874 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

