Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 263.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $290.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $230.58 and a one year high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

