Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Corteva by 38.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

Shares of CTVA opened at $57.23 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

