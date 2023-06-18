Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PNC opened at $128.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.55.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

