Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $224.14 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.49.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.