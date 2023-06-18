Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 880 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $88.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

