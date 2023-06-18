Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

