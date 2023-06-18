Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

WDFC opened at $201.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.02 and a 200 day moving average of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $145.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.64.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.80%.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

