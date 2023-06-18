Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

