Radnor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 102,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 108,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

