Ralph Lauren Co. (RL) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on July 14th

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $10.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.80. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $128.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,016,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 393,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,882,000 after purchasing an additional 320,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RL. StockNews.com began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

