Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 65 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 578,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,483,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total value of $147,412.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,866.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $426.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $437.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

