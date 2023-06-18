Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

