Ratio Wealth Group Sells 3,014 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ratio Wealth Group lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

