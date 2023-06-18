Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Lessened by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

