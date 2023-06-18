Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,296 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 0.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

