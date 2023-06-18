Red Spruce Capital LLC Boosts Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,394 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. SouthState accounts for about 1.2% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after buying an additional 290,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after purchasing an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,648,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SSB opened at $70.87 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $59.51 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.