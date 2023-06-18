Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 718 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.19.

Insider Activity

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $68.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

