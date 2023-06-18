Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $252.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $254.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average is $232.95.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

