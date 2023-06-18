Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,469,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,847,000 after buying an additional 37,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,026,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,884,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,679,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,574.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,054 in the last three months. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $139.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

Shares of H opened at $113.17 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $108.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.28%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.