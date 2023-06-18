Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

