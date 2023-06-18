Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 461,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $849,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Zscaler Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $154.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
