Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 1.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $375.29 on Friday. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $378.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC increased their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.13.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

