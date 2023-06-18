Red Spruce Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. American National Bank boosted its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $128.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.10 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. TheStreet cut Airbnb from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $42,521,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,108,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,113,768.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,804,783 shares of company stock valued at $208,893,640 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

