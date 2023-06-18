Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,216 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after buying an additional 237,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after buying an additional 306,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $131.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through the following segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Corporate and Other. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Articles

