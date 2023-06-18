Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MASI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Masimo by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $161.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.96 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

