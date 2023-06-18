Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,381 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.25.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

