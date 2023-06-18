Red Spruce Capital LLC Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

