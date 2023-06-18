Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 2,029 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

INFN stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Further Reading

