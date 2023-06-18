Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 268 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Red Spruce Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.27.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $268.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

