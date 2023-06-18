Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes $324,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,058,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 431,527 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 142,899 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,575,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,995,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $19.79 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

