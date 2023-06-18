RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

About RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

