RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $49.20.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
