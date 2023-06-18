RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

