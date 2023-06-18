Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $151.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.
RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.70.
Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance
Shares of RGA opened at $143.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Reinsurance Group of America
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.
