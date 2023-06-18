Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $151.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $151.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s current price.

RGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of RGA opened at $143.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $109.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,554,000 after acquiring an additional 26,133 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter worth $886,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

