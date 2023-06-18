Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF) and Calix (NYSE:CALX) Critical Survey

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) and Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Reklaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 4.55% 6.47% 4.98% Reklaim N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Calix and Reklaim’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $867.83 million 3.87 $41.01 million $0.61 83.23 Reklaim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Reklaim.

81.9% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Calix and Reklaim, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 1 12 0 2.92 Reklaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix presently has a consensus price target of $76.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Reklaim.

Summary

Calix beats Reklaim on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, an experience innovation platform component and fully integrated with its GigaSpire and GigaPro family of systems to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solutions for BSP's residential and business subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform to access edge of the network by its architecture and operations. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. operates consumer data and privacy platform in Canada and the United States. The company offers compliant and first-party data to brands and agencies, platforms, and data companies. Its platform also allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold. The company was formerly known as Killi Ltd. and changed its name to Reklaim Ltd. in November 2021. Reklaim Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

