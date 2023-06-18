Renaissance Investment Group LLC Invests $209,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

