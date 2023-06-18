Renaissance Investment Group LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.33. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

