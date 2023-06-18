ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading 5.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) traded up 5.6% on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.19. 344,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 910,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in ReNew Energy Global by 17.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,501,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,537,000 after buying an additional 11,633,475 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,374,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 212,982 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,892 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,593,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after purchasing an additional 105,476 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Price Performance

About ReNew Energy Global

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

(Get Rating)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.