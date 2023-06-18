Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennar Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lennar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LEN. Oppenheimer started coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

Lennar stock opened at $120.02 on Friday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $121.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 18.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 31.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

