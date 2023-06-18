Research Analysts Set Expectations for Corning Incorporated’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,388,000 after buying an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corning news, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $471,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $394,571.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,289 shares of company stock worth $4,067,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

