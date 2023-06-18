Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday.

Retractable Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:RVP opened at $1.29 on Friday. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $38.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Retractable Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Retractable Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

