Reviewing Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) & Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Wynn Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

Wynn Resorts has a consensus target price of $116.27, suggesting a potential upside of 12.09%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32% Wynn Resorts -5.40% N/A -2.64%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Wynn Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.11 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -5.39 Wynn Resorts $3.76 billion 3.14 -$423.86 million ($2.14) -48.47

Soho House & Co Inc. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wynn Resorts. Wynn Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wynn Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

