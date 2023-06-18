Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $79,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,779.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of META opened at $281.00 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $287.85. The firm has a market cap of $720.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.