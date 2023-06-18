Rise Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rise Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.21. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

