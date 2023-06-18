RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RLJ shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

